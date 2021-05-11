Earnings results for Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02.

Amdocs last released its earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amdocs has generated $4.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. Amdocs has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Amdocs will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amdocs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.33%. The high price target for DOX is $87.00 and the low price target for DOX is $75.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Amdocs has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.00, Amdocs has a forecasted upside of 7.3% from its current price of $76.40. Amdocs has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs pays a meaningful dividend of 1.87%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Amdocs has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Amdocs is 34.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Amdocs will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.25% next year. This indicates that Amdocs will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

In the past three months, Amdocs insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.40% of the stock of Amdocs is held by insiders. 88.95% of the stock of Amdocs is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX



Earnings for Amdocs are expected to grow by 6.97% in the coming year, from $4.45 to $4.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Amdocs is 20.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.66. The P/E ratio of Amdocs is 20.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.96. Amdocs has a PEG Ratio of 1.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Amdocs has a P/B Ratio of 2.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

