Earnings results for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Aramark last announced its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company earned $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Its revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year. Aramark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Aramark will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aramark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.56%. The high price target for ARMK is $40.00 and the low price target for ARMK is $26.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Aramark has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.27, Aramark has a forecasted downside of 11.6% from its current price of $37.62. Aramark has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark has a dividend yield of 1.16%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Aramark has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Aramark will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.86% next year. This indicates that Aramark will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

In the past three months, Aramark insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,389,656.00 in company stock. Only 10.30% of the stock of Aramark is held by insiders. 93.50% of the stock of Aramark is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK



Earnings for Aramark are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to $1.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Aramark is -20.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aramark is -20.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aramark has a P/B Ratio of 3.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

