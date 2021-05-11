Earnings results for Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Array Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16.

Array Technologies last announced its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The solar tracking solution reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business earned $180.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.60 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Array Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Array Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Array Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Array Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 86.06%. The high price target for ARRY is $60.00 and the low price target for ARRY is $30.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Array Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.29, Array Technologies has a forecasted upside of 86.1% from its current price of $24.88. Array Technologies has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Array Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Array Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)

In the past three months, Array Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY



Earnings for Array Technologies are expected to grow by 4.71% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $0.89 per share. Array Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 2.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

