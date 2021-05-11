Earnings results for Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Asure Software last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company earned $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 million. Asure Software has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.1. Asure Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Asure Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.01%. The high price target for ASUR is $11.00 and the low price target for ASUR is $11.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Asure Software has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Asure Software has a forecasted upside of 33.0% from its current price of $8.27. Asure Software has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Asure Software does not currently pay a dividend. Asure Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Asure Software insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.20% of the stock of Asure Software is held by insiders. 60.95% of the stock of Asure Software is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Asure Software are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.06 to ($0.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Asure Software is 4.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.23. The P/E ratio of Asure Software is 4.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.86. Asure Software has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

