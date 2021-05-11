Earnings results for Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.89.

Bellerophon Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Bellerophon Therapeutics has generated ($2.95) earnings per share over the last year. Bellerophon Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bellerophon Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 487.26%. The high price target for BLPH is $30.00 and the low price target for BLPH is $19.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bellerophon Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.67, Bellerophon Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 487.3% from its current price of $4.03. Bellerophon Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Bellerophon Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

In the past three months, Bellerophon Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,192,000.00 in company stock. 38.50% of the stock of Bellerophon Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 40.22% of the stock of Bellerophon Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH



Earnings for Bellerophon Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.15) to ($2.34) per share. The P/E ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics is -1.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics is -1.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

