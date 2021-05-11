Earnings results for Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13.

Bentley Systems last released its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company earned $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Its revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bentley Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Bentley Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Bentley Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bentley Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.18%. The high price target for BSY is $54.00 and the low price target for BSY is $28.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bentley Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.71, Bentley Systems has a forecasted downside of 4.2% from its current price of $45.62. Bentley Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems has a dividend yield of 0.25%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bentley Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Bentley Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.82% next year. This indicates that Bentley Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

In the past three months, Bentley Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $47,893,133.00 in company stock. Only 4.85% of the stock of Bentley Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY



Earnings for Bentley Systems are expected to remain at $0.55 per share in the coming year.

