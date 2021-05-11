Earnings results for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23.

Berkeley Lights last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. Berkeley Lights has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Berkeley Lights has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Berkeley Lights will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Berkeley Lights in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $95.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 108.61%. The high price target for BLI is $105.00 and the low price target for BLI is $80.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Berkeley Lights has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $95.00, Berkeley Lights has a forecasted upside of 108.6% from its current price of $45.54. Berkeley Lights has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights does not currently pay a dividend. Berkeley Lights does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

In the past three months, Berkeley Lights insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $44,909,800.00 in company stock. Only 26.96% of the stock of Berkeley Lights is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI



Earnings for Berkeley Lights are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to ($0.77) per share.

More latest stories: here