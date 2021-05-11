Earnings results for B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

B&G Foods last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business earned $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. B&G Foods has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. B&G Foods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. B&G Foods will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for B&G Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.15%. The high price target for BGS is $31.00 and the low price target for BGS is $23.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

B&G Foods has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.47%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. B&G Foods has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of B&G Foods is 115.85%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, B&G Foods will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.84% in the coming year. This indicates that B&G Foods may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

In the past three months, B&G Foods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of B&G Foods is held by insiders. 72.89% of the stock of B&G Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)



Earnings for B&G Foods are expected to grow by 2.55% in the coming year, from $2.35 to $2.41 per share. The P/E ratio of B&G Foods is 14.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.66. The P/E ratio of B&G Foods is 14.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.47. B&G Foods has a P/B Ratio of 2.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

