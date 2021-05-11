Earnings results for BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15.

BigCommerce last announced its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BigCommerce has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BigCommerce has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. BigCommerce will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BigCommerce in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.68, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.70%. The high price target for BIGC is $130.00 and the low price target for BIGC is $55.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BigCommerce does not currently pay a dividend. BigCommerce does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, BigCommerce insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $112,050,618.00 in company stock. Only 19.00% of the stock of BigCommerce is held by institutions.

Earnings for BigCommerce are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.01) to ($0.62) per share.

