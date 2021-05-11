Earnings results for Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13.

Biodesix last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The business earned $27.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26 million. Biodesix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Biodesix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Biodesix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 73.22%. The high price target for BDSX is $31.00 and the low price target for BDSX is $22.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix does not currently pay a dividend. Biodesix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

In the past three months, Biodesix insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX



Earnings for Biodesix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.66) to ($0.57) per share.

