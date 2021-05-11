Earnings results for Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Biofrontera AG is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Analyst Opinion on Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Biofrontera in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 99.64%. The high price target for BFRA is $11.00 and the low price target for BFRA is $11.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Biofrontera has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Biofrontera has a forecasted upside of 99.6% from its current price of $5.51. Biofrontera has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Biofrontera does not currently pay a dividend. Biofrontera does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA)

In the past three months, Biofrontera insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.05% of the stock of Biofrontera is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA



The P/E ratio of Biofrontera is -7.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Biofrontera is -7.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Biofrontera has a P/B Ratio of 11.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here