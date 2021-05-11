Earnings results for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boot Barn in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.95%. The high price target for BOOT is $72.00 and the low price target for BOOT is $21.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Boot Barn has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.25, Boot Barn has a forecasted downside of 30.9% from its current price of $71.32. Boot Barn has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Boot Barn does not currently pay a dividend. Boot Barn does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Boot Barn insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,478,894.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Boot Barn is held by insiders.

Earnings for Boot Barn are expected to grow by 29.33% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $1.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Boot Barn is 57.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.67. The P/E ratio of Boot Barn is 57.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.41. Boot Barn has a PEG Ratio of 1.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Boot Barn has a P/B Ratio of 6.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

