Earnings results for Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Brooks Automation last posted its earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Brooks Automation has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.7. Brooks Automation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Brooks Automation will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brooks Automation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.28%. The high price target for BRKS is $125.00 and the low price target for BRKS is $52.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Brooks Automation has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.00, Brooks Automation has a forecasted downside of 13.3% from its current price of $99.17. Brooks Automation has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation has a dividend yield of 0.42%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Brooks Automation has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Brooks Automation is 31.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Brooks Automation will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.42% next year. This indicates that Brooks Automation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

In the past three months, Brooks Automation insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.62% of the stock of Brooks Automation is held by insiders. 95.29% of the stock of Brooks Automation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Brooks Automation are expected to grow by 19.77% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $2.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Brooks Automation is 112.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.28. The P/E ratio of Brooks Automation is 112.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.78. Brooks Automation has a P/B Ratio of 6.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

