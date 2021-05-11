Earnings results for BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

BTRS last released its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BTRS has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BTRS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. BTRS will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BTRS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.62%. The high price target for BTRS is $23.00 and the low price target for BTRS is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS does not currently pay a dividend. BTRS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

In the past three months, BTRS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 52.11% of the stock of BTRS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS



BTRS has a P/B Ratio of 87.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

