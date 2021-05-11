Earnings results for Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Canoo last released its quarterly earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.52. Canoo has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Canoo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canoo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.25%. The high price target for GOEV is $18.00 and the low price target for GOEV is $6.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Canoo has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Canoo has a forecasted upside of 69.3% from its current price of $7.09. Canoo has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo does not currently pay a dividend. Canoo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

In the past three months, Canoo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.34% of the stock of Canoo is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV



Earnings for Canoo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.53) to ($1.45) per share. Canoo has a P/B Ratio of 41.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

