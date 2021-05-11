Earnings results for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.5.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.35) earnings per share over the last year. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 688.53%. The high price target for CATB is $24.00 and the low price target for CATB is $5.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

In the past three months, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 41.07% of the stock of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB



Earnings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.92) to ($0.70) per share. The P/E ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals is -0.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

