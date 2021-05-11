Earnings results for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6099999999999999.

Chesapeake Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($42.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($42.75) by $0.21. The company earned $1.26 billion during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Chesapeake Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Chesapeake Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.97%. The high price target for CHK is $58.00 and the low price target for CHK is $54.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Chesapeake Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.00, Chesapeake Energy has a forecasted upside of 13.0% from its current price of $49.57. Chesapeake Energy has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Chesapeake Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

In the past three months, Chesapeake Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK



More latest stories: here