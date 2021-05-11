Earnings results for Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Choice Hotels International last announced its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm earned $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International has generated $4.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.8. Choice Hotels International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Choice Hotels International will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Choice Hotels International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.22%. The high price target for CHH is $111.00 and the low price target for CHH is $59.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Choice Hotels International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.80, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.00, Choice Hotels International has a forecasted downside of 20.2% from its current price of $115.31. Choice Hotels International has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International does not currently pay a dividend. Choice Hotels International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

In the past three months, Choice Hotels International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,903,452.00 in company stock. Only 21.73% of the stock of Choice Hotels International is held by insiders. 57.93% of the stock of Choice Hotels International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH



Earnings for Choice Hotels International are expected to grow by 36.32% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $3.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Choice Hotels International is 58.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.29. The P/E ratio of Choice Hotels International is 58.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 43.11.

