Earnings results for Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Clipper Realty last released its earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Clipper Realty has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year. Clipper Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clipper Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.88%. The high price target for CLPR is $14.00 and the low price target for CLPR is $9.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Clipper Realty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, Clipper Realty has a forecasted upside of 31.9% from its current price of $8.72. Clipper Realty has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.36%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Clipper Realty has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Clipper Realty is 76.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Clipper Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.29% next year. This indicates that Clipper Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

In the past three months, Clipper Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.69% of the stock of Clipper Realty is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 68.39% of the stock of Clipper Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Clipper Realty are expected to grow by 40.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Clipper Realty is -29.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Clipper Realty is -29.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Clipper Realty has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

