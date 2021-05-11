Earnings results for Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Conifer last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.23. The firm earned $30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. Conifer has generated ($1.69) earnings per share over the last year. Conifer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Conifer in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Conifer.

Dividend Strength: Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer does not currently pay a dividend. Conifer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR)

In the past three months, Conifer insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.00% of the stock of Conifer is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.90% of the stock of Conifer is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR



Earnings for Conifer are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.60) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Conifer is -5.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Conifer is -5.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Conifer has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here