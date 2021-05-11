Earnings results for Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.2.

Cornerstone Building Brands last issued its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year. Cornerstone Building Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Cornerstone Building Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cornerstone Building Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.49%. The high price target for CNR is $13.00 and the low price target for CNR is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cornerstone Building Brands has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.50, Cornerstone Building Brands has a forecasted downside of 17.5% from its current price of $15.15. Cornerstone Building Brands has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands does not currently pay a dividend. Cornerstone Building Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

In the past three months, Cornerstone Building Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,704,333.00 in company stock. Only 1.41% of the stock of Cornerstone Building Brands is held by insiders. 89.54% of the stock of Cornerstone Building Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR



Earnings for Cornerstone Building Brands are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to $0.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Cornerstone Building Brands is -3.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cornerstone Building Brands is -3.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands has a P/B Ratio of 2.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

