Earnings results for Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.61.

Cortexyme last released its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Cortexyme has generated ($1.94) earnings per share over the last year. Cortexyme has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cortexyme in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.43%. The high price target for CRTX is $76.00 and the low price target for CRTX is $20.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cortexyme has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.00, Cortexyme has a forecasted upside of 49.4% from its current price of $33.46. Cortexyme has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme does not currently pay a dividend. Cortexyme does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

In the past three months, Cortexyme insiders have bought 58.14% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,688,500.00 in company stock and sold $1,067,700.00 in company stock. Only 19.80% of the stock of Cortexyme is held by insiders. 55.48% of the stock of Cortexyme is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX



Earnings for Cortexyme are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.54) to ($2.68) per share. The P/E ratio of Cortexyme is -13.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cortexyme is -13.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cortexyme has a P/B Ratio of 7.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here