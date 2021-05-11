Earnings results for Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coupang in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.50%. The high price target for CPNG is $62.00 and the low price target for CPNG is $46.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Coupang has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.60, Coupang has a forecasted upside of 36.5% from its current price of $37.07. Coupang has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang does not currently pay a dividend. Coupang does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

In the past three months, Coupang insiders have sold 4,100.06% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $999,985.00 in company stock and sold $42,000,000.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG



