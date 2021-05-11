Earnings results for Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Crescent Point Energy last issued its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year. Crescent Point Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Crescent Point Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crescent Point Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.75%. The high price target for CPG is $8.00 and the low price target for CPG is $5.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Crescent Point Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.56, Crescent Point Energy has a forecasted upside of 51.7% from its current price of $4.32. Crescent Point Energy has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy has a dividend yield of 0.23%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Crescent Point Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Crescent Point Energy is 1.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Crescent Point Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.56% next year. This indicates that Crescent Point Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

In the past three months, Crescent Point Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.69% of the stock of Crescent Point Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)



The P/E ratio of Crescent Point Energy is -0.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Crescent Point Energy is -0.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Crescent Point Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

