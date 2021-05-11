Earnings results for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Dividend Strength: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

In the past three months, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.72% of the stock of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 26.15% of the stock of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX



Earnings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.10) to ($0.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is -12.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is -12.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

