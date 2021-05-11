Earnings results for Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13.

Datto last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm earned $138.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.97 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datto has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Datto has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Datto will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Datto (NYSE:MSP)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Datto in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.23%. The high price target for MSP is $36.00 and the low price target for MSP is $27.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Datto has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.10, Datto has a forecasted upside of 34.2% from its current price of $24.66. Datto has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto does not currently pay a dividend. Datto does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Datto (NYSE:MSP)

In the past three months, Datto insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Datto (NYSE:MSP



Earnings for Datto are expected to grow by 3.45% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.30 per share.

More latest stories: here