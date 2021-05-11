Earnings results for Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-99.99.

Delcath Systems last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.49. The firm earned $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Delcath Systems has generated ($1,047.00) earnings per share over the last year. Delcath Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Delcath Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 121.73%. The high price target for DCTH is $25.00 and the low price target for DCTH is $19.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Delcath Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

In the past three months, Delcath Systems insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $199,640.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.75% of the stock of Delcath Systems is held by insiders. Only 4.16% of the stock of Delcath Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH



Earnings for Delcath Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.80) to ($2.10) per share. The P/E ratio of Delcath Systems is -0.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Delcath Systems is -0.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

