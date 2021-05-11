Earnings results for Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Desktop Metal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 109.47%. The high price target for DM is $30.00 and the low price target for DM is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Desktop Metal has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, Desktop Metal has a forecasted upside of 109.5% from its current price of $10.98. Desktop Metal has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal does not currently pay a dividend. Desktop Metal does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

In the past three months, Desktop Metal insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,837,500.00 in company stock. Only 11.17% of the stock of Desktop Metal is held by insiders. Only 7.60% of the stock of Desktop Metal is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM



Desktop Metal has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

