Earnings results for Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27.

Eargo last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company earned $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Eargo has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Eargo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Eargo will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eargo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.90%. The high price target for EAR is $60.00 and the low price target for EAR is $41.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo does not currently pay a dividend. Eargo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

In the past three months, Eargo insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $42,913,735.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR



Earnings for Eargo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.97) to ($0.72) per share.

