Earnings results for Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Edap Tms last issued its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Edap Tms has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. Edap Tms has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Edap Tms in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 95.17%. The high price target for EDAP is $13.00 and the low price target for EDAP is $12.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Edap Tms has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.67, Edap Tms has a forecasted upside of 95.2% from its current price of $6.49. Edap Tms has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms does not currently pay a dividend. Edap Tms does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

In the past three months, Edap Tms insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP



Earnings for Edap Tms are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to $0.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Edap Tms is -108.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Edap Tms is -108.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Edap Tms has a P/B Ratio of 6.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here