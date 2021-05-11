Earnings results for eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

eGain last released its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm earned $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. eGain has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.5. eGain has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for eGain in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 91.44%. The high price target for EGAN is $21.00 and the low price target for EGAN is $15.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

eGain has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, eGain has a forecasted upside of 91.4% from its current price of $8.88. eGain has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain does not currently pay a dividend. eGain does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

In the past three months, eGain insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $101,270.00 in company stock. Only 34.80% of the stock of eGain is held by insiders. 50.42% of the stock of eGain is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN



Earnings for eGain are expected to grow by 60.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.08 per share. The P/E ratio of eGain is 35.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.66. The P/E ratio of eGain is 35.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.96. eGain has a PEG Ratio of 15.80. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. eGain has a P/B Ratio of 7.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

