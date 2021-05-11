Earnings results for Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 05/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Electrameccanica Vehicles last issued its earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.37. The business earned $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles has generated ($0.64) earnings per share over the last year. Electrameccanica Vehicles has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Electrameccanica Vehicles in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 188.85%. The high price target for SOLO is $12.25 and the low price target for SOLO is $7.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Electrameccanica Vehicles has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.42, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a forecasted upside of 188.9% from its current price of $3.26. Electrameccanica Vehicles has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles does not currently pay a dividend. Electrameccanica Vehicles does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

In the past three months, Electrameccanica Vehicles insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Electrameccanica Vehicles is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO



Earnings for Electrameccanica Vehicles are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.54) to ($0.36) per share. The P/E ratio of Electrameccanica Vehicles is -5.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Electrameccanica Vehicles is -5.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a P/B Ratio of 8.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

