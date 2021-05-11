Earnings results for Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Endeavour Silver last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm earned $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver has generated ($0.33) earnings per share over the last year. Endeavour Silver has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Endeavour Silver will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Endeavour Silver in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.32%. The high price target for EXK is $8.00 and the low price target for EXK is $4.75. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver does not currently pay a dividend. Endeavour Silver does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

In the past three months, Endeavour Silver insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.37% of the stock of Endeavour Silver is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK



Earnings for Endeavour Silver are expected to grow by 460.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Endeavour Silver is -23.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Endeavour Silver is -23.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Endeavour Silver has a P/B Ratio of 6.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

