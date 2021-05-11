Earnings results for Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.46.

Everbridge last released its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. Everbridge has generated ($1.22) earnings per share over the last year. Everbridge has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Everbridge will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Everbridge in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $168.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.71%. The high price target for EVBG is $200.00 and the low price target for EVBG is $145.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Everbridge has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $168.89, Everbridge has a forecasted upside of 47.7% from its current price of $114.34. Everbridge has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge does not currently pay a dividend. Everbridge does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

In the past three months, Everbridge insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,425,829.00 in company stock. Only 0.75% of the stock of Everbridge is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG



Earnings for Everbridge are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.43) to ($1.67) per share. The P/E ratio of Everbridge is -47.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Everbridge is -47.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Everbridge has a P/B Ratio of 17.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here