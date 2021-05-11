Earnings results for FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

FAT Brands last posted its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 million. FAT Brands has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year. FAT Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FAT Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.78%. The high price target for FAT is $8.00 and the low price target for FAT is $8.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FAT Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, FAT Brands has a forecasted downside of 17.8% from its current price of $9.73. FAT Brands has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

FAT Brands is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.51%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. FAT Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, FAT Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 260.00% in the coming year. This indicates that FAT Brands may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, FAT Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of FAT Brands is held by insiders. Only 1.59% of the stock of FAT Brands is held by institutions.

Earnings for FAT Brands are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of FAT Brands is -14.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FAT Brands is -14.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. FAT Brands has a P/B Ratio of 21.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

