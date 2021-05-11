Earnings results for fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

fuboTV last released its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.76. The firm earned $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. fuboTV has generated ($1.48) earnings per share over the last year. fuboTV has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. fuboTV will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for fuboTV in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 162.23%. The high price target for FUBO is $60.00 and the low price target for FUBO is $28.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

fuboTV has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.88, fuboTV has a forecasted upside of 162.2% from its current price of $16.35. fuboTV has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV does not currently pay a dividend. fuboTV does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

In the past three months, fuboTV insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,373,760.00 in company stock. Only 27.44% of the stock of fuboTV is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO



Earnings for fuboTV are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.39) to ($1.76) per share. The P/E ratio of fuboTV is -1.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of fuboTV is -1.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. fuboTV has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

