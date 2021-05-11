Earnings results for Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.74.

Galera Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Galera Therapeutics has generated ($16.31) earnings per share over the last year. Galera Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Galera Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 162.75%. The high price target for GRTX is $21.00 and the low price target for GRTX is $15.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Galera Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Galera Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 162.8% from its current price of $6.47. Galera Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Galera Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

In the past three months, Galera Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,290,000.00 in company stock. Only 19.30% of the stock of Galera Therapeutics is held by insiders. 75.41% of the stock of Galera Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX



Earnings for Galera Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.83) to ($2.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Galera Therapeutics is -1.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Galera Therapeutics is -1.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Galera Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

