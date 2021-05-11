Earnings results for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 05/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Gladstone Investment last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business earned $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year. Gladstone Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gladstone Investment in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Gladstone Investment.

Dividend Strength: Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.08%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Gladstone Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gladstone Investment is 93.33%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Gladstone Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 123.53% in the coming year. This indicates that Gladstone Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

In the past three months, Gladstone Investment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.61% of the stock of Gladstone Investment is held by insiders. Only 12.09% of the stock of Gladstone Investment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN



Earnings for Gladstone Investment are expected to grow by 19.30% in the coming year, from $0.57 to $0.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Gladstone Investment is -25.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gladstone Investment is -25.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gladstone Investment has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here