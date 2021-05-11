Earnings results for Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.35.

Guild last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.24. The firm earned $454.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.78 million. Guild has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Guild has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Guild will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Guild in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.44%. The high price target for GHLD is $20.00 and the low price target for GHLD is $18.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Guild does not currently pay a dividend. Guild does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Guild insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings for Guild are expected to decrease by -61.16% in the coming year, from $8.78 to $3.41 per share.

