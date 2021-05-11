Earnings results for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Hanesbrands last announced its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business earned $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Its revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hanesbrands has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. Hanesbrands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Hanesbrands will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hanesbrands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.55%. The high price target for HBI is $26.00 and the low price target for HBI is $14.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hanesbrands has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands pays a meaningful dividend of 2.68%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hanesbrands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hanesbrands is 34.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hanesbrands will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.46% next year. This indicates that Hanesbrands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

In the past three months, Hanesbrands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,027,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.77% of the stock of Hanesbrands is held by insiders. 90.15% of the stock of Hanesbrands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI



Earnings for Hanesbrands are expected to grow by 15.56% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $1.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Hanesbrands is 17.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.79. The P/E ratio of Hanesbrands is 17.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.94. Hanesbrands has a P/B Ratio of 6.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

