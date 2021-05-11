Earnings results for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01.

Harmony Biosciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm earned $56.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Harmony Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Harmony Biosciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Harmony Biosciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Harmony Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 92.79%. The high price target for HRMY is $61.00 and the low price target for HRMY is $43.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Harmony Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

In the past three months, Harmony Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.17% of the stock of Harmony Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY



Earnings for Harmony Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.58) to $1.16 per share.

