Earnings results for Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Harrow Health last released its quarterly earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm earned $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Harrow Health has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year. Harrow Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Harrow Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 78.57%. The high price target for HROW is $14.00 and the low price target for HROW is $14.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Harrow Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Harrow Health has a forecasted upside of 78.6% from its current price of $7.84. Harrow Health has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health does not currently pay a dividend. Harrow Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

In the past three months, Harrow Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.43% of the stock of Harrow Health is held by insiders. 44.37% of the stock of Harrow Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW



Earnings for Harrow Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.13) to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Harrow Health is -98.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Harrow Health is -98.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Harrow Health has a P/B Ratio of 7.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

