Earnings results for Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Company, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 05/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Honda Motor last released its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor has generated $2.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Honda Motor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Honda Motor in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor pays a meaningful dividend of 2.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Honda Motor has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Honda Motor is 31.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Honda Motor will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.29% next year. This indicates that Honda Motor will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

In the past three months, Honda Motor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.37% of the stock of Honda Motor is held by institutions.

Earnings for Honda Motor are expected to grow by 43.95% in the coming year, from $2.48 to $3.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Honda Motor is 23.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.77. The P/E ratio of Honda Motor is 23.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 69.36. Honda Motor has a PEG Ratio of 0.59. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Honda Motor has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

