Earnings results for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96.

Analyst Opinion on Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Houlihan Lokey in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.23%. The high price target for HLI is $77.00 and the low price target for HLI is $57.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Houlihan Lokey has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.00, Houlihan Lokey has a forecasted downside of 1.2% from its current price of $66.82. Houlihan Lokey has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey pays a meaningful dividend of 1.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Houlihan Lokey has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Houlihan Lokey is 41.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Houlihan Lokey will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.85% next year. This indicates that Houlihan Lokey will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

In the past three months, Houlihan Lokey insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.04% of the stock of Houlihan Lokey is held by insiders. 72.47% of the stock of Houlihan Lokey is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI



Earnings for Houlihan Lokey are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $3.12 to $3.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Houlihan Lokey is 21.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.79. The P/E ratio of Houlihan Lokey is 21.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.56. Houlihan Lokey has a P/B Ratio of 4.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

