Earnings results for Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 15 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Hudbay Minerals last released its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business earned $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. Hudbay Minerals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Hudbay Minerals will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hudbay Minerals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.34, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.82%. The high price target for HBM is $14.00 and the low price target for HBM is $7.75. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals does not currently pay a dividend. Hudbay Minerals has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

In the past three months, Hudbay Minerals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 67.37% of the stock of Hudbay Minerals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM



Earnings for Hudbay Minerals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to $0.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Hudbay Minerals is -15.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hudbay Minerals has a P/B Ratio of 1.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

