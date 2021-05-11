Earnings results for Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14.

Hyliion last announced its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Hyliion has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hyliion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Hyliion will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hyliion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 119.61%. The high price target for HYLN is $27.00 and the low price target for HYLN is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hyliion has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.25, Hyliion has a forecasted upside of 119.6% from its current price of $8.31. Hyliion has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion does not currently pay a dividend. Hyliion does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

In the past three months, Hyliion insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.95% of the stock of Hyliion is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN



Earnings for Hyliion are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.72) per share. Hyliion has a P/B Ratio of 39.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

