Earnings results for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

IDEAYA Biosciences last posted its earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business earned $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million. IDEAYA Biosciences has generated ($3.36) earnings per share over the last year. IDEAYA Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IDEAYA Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 65.92%. The high price target for IDYA is $38.00 and the low price target for IDYA is $25.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IDEAYA Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.22, IDEAYA Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 65.9% from its current price of $19.42. IDEAYA Biosciences has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. IDEAYA Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

In the past three months, IDEAYA Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.70% of the stock of IDEAYA Biosciences is held by insiders. 62.27% of the stock of IDEAYA Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA



Earnings for IDEAYA Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.48) to ($1.03) per share. The P/E ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences is -10.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences is -10.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IDEAYA Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 3.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

