Earnings results for IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-4.31.

IMARA last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 5th, 2021. The reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.25. IMARA has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. IMARA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IMARA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 403.60%. The high price target for IMRA is $42.00 and the low price target for IMRA is $30.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IMARA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.00, IMARA has a forecasted upside of 403.6% from its current price of $6.95. IMARA has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA does not currently pay a dividend. IMARA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

In the past three months, IMARA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 64.53% of the stock of IMARA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA



Earnings for IMARA are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.85) to ($3.38) per share.

More latest stories: here