Earnings results for Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03.

Inari Medical last released its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business earned $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. Its revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Inari Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Inari Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Inari Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inari Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $116.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.01%. The high price target for NARI is $135.00 and the low price target for NARI is $56.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Inari Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $116.17, Inari Medical has a forecasted upside of 30.0% from its current price of $89.35. Inari Medical has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Inari Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

In the past three months, Inari Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $192,704,770.00 in company stock. Only 17.77% of the stock of Inari Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI



Earnings for Inari Medical are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.15 to ($0.02) per share.

