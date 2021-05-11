Earnings results for Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Innoviz Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.28%. The high price target for INVZ is $11.00 and the low price target for INVZ is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Innoviz Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Innoviz Technologies has a forecasted upside of 18.3% from its current price of $9.30. Innoviz Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Innoviz Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Innoviz Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Innoviz Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

